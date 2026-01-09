Man arrested in Comal County in connection with Houston-area murder, US Marshals Office says

Xavier Andre Pipkin-Jarrell was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 8 in Spring Branch, Texas in connection with a homicide warrant out of Harris County.

SPRING BRANCH, Texas – A 19-year-old was arrested Thursday at his Comal County home in connection with a warrant for a murder that took place in Harris County.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Xavier Andre Pipkin-Jarrell from a residence in Spring Branch, according to the U.S. Marshals Office.

The Spring Branch home is Pipkin-Jarrell’s only known address, according to public records.

Pipkin-Jarrell was booked into the Comal County Jail and is awaiting transfer to Houston.

Neither the U.S. Marshal’s Office nor the Comal County Sheriff’s Office could provide further information regarding the homicide.

KSAT 12 has reached out to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for additional details.

