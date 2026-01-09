Skip to main content
Clear icon
68º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Woman fears heavily stained mattress dumped in empty North Side lot could be connected to crime
SAPD: Woman arrested for alleged prostitution, unlicensed practice at North Side massage parlor
SAISD employee loses job, faces criminal charges after copper theft from school building
The deadly shooting outside a Utah church grew out of a dispute between funeral goers, police say
Flu-like symptoms? Doctors say it could be adenovirus.
Beloved San Antonio plant nursery closing, owners transforming property into free community garden
‘It haunts me to this day’: Former Robb Elementary staffer recalls shooting in ex-Uvalde CISD officer’s trial
Man arrested in connection with fight that left person unconscious at Freeman Coliseum concert

Local News

Man arrested in Comal County in connection with Houston-area murder, US Marshals Office says

Xavier Pipkin-Jarrell, 19, was arrested on a homicide warrant out of Harris County

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Xavier Andre Pipkin-Jarrell was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 8 in Spring Branch, Texas in connection with a homicide warrant out of Harris County. (Comal County)

SPRING BRANCH, Texas – A 19-year-old was arrested Thursday at his Comal County home in connection with a warrant for a murder that took place in Harris County.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Xavier Andre Pipkin-Jarrell from a residence in Spring Branch, according to the U.S. Marshals Office.

Recommended Videos

The Spring Branch home is Pipkin-Jarrell’s only known address, according to public records.

Pipkin-Jarrell was booked into the Comal County Jail and is awaiting transfer to Houston.

Neither the U.S. Marshal’s Office nor the Comal County Sheriff’s Office could provide further information regarding the homicide.

KSAT 12 has reached out to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for additional details.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos