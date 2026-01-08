Trial date set for woman charged with murder in 2024 shooting of Sonic manager

Adiah Roberson appears in the 226th Criminal District Court presided by Judge Benjamin Robertson on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 8.

SAN ANTONIO – A trial date has been set for a 19-year-old woman charged with murder in connection with the fatal 2024 shooting of a Sonic Drive-In manager.

Adiah Roberson’s trial will begin Monday, Jan. 12, following a jury selection, 226th Criminal District Court Judge Benjamin Robertson ruled Thursday morning.

Roberson’s charges include murder, assault causing bodily injury and forgery.

Background

The shooting happened on July 7, 2024, at a Sonic Drive-In at 5510 Babcock Road.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, manager Daniel Lacy Shrewsbury confronted Roberson after she allegedly attempted to pay for food with counterfeit money.

Shrewsbury took a photo of Roberson’s vehicle’s license plate and was threatened by Joshua Joseph, a man who was with Roberson. Joseph was 27 years old at the time.

Authorities said Roberson got out of the vehicle and fatally shot Shrewsbury.

Joseph and Roberson fled the scene and were on the run for a brief time. Joseph was arrested and charged with murder on Aug. 16, 2024.

In September 2024, Roberson was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. She was 17 years old at the time.

Roberson was eventually arrested at an apartment complex in Dallas on Oct. 22, 2024. She was transported to the Bexar County jail two days later.

