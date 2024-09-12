Sonic murder suspect from San Antonio added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List

AUSTIN, Texas – A San Antonio woman wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In manager has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Adiah Namir Roberson. Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is also offering a reward of up to $5,000.

Roberson, 17, has been on the run since the July 7 fatal shooting of Daniel Lacy Shrewsbury at the fast-food restaurant located at 5510 Babcock Rd.

San Antonio police said when Shrewsbury arrived at work, he found out that Roberson had tried to pay for food with counterfeit money and had taken money from an employee. Shrewsbury then went outside to take a photo of Roberson’s vehicle’s license plate. Joshua Joseph, who was with Roberson, got upset and threatened to assault Shrewsbury and warned him he was going to get shot. Moments later, Roberson got out of the car and shot Shrewsbury, police said.

Joseph was arrested on Aug.16 and charged with murder.

Roberson is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has piercings on her nose, upper and lower lips, face and on one eyebrow.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous regardless of how they are submitted. Tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.