SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police made an arrest Friday in the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In manager last month.

Daniel Shrewsbury, 33, was shot and killed around 9:40 p.m. on July 7 at a Sonic restaurant in the 5500 block of Babcock Road, not far from Huebner Road and near the Medical Center area.

Police on Friday said the person in custody was not the same person they named as a suspect last month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.