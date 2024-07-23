SAPD identifies suspect connected with deadly shooting of Sonic manager

After receiving many tips, police said Adiah Damir Roberson shot and killed 33-year-old Daniel Shrewsbury.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police identified a suspect connected with the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In manager in early July on the Northwest Side of San Antonio.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on July 7 at a Sonic restaurant in the 5500 block of Babcock Road, not far from Huebner Road and near the Medical Center area.

After receiving many tips, police said Adiah Damir Roberson has been identified as the person who shot and killed 33-year-old Daniel Shrewsbury. An arrest warrant for murder has been issued for Roberson, SAPD said.

According to police, Shrewsbury and Roberson got into an argument in the drive-thru of the Sonic restaurant before Roberson pulled out a gun and shot Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury went inside the restaurant and later died at the scene, police said.

Police initially said the argument near the drive-thru between Roberson and Shrewsbury involved money.

On July 8, SAPD released photos of two people who they say were involved.

Anyone with information on Roberson’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact SAPD’s homicide unit at 210-207-7635.