Police release images of two people suspected of shooting, killing Sonic Drive-In manager

On July 8, 2024, SAPD released these images of two people they called suspects in the shooting death of a Sonic manager on July 7.

SAN ANTONIO – A day after a Sonic Drive-In manager was shot and killed at the Northwest Side restaurant where he worked, San Antonio police released images of two people accused of the shooting.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. at a Sonic restaurant in the 5500 block of Babcock Road, not far from Huebner Road and near the Medical Center area.

According to police, the manager, identified as 33-year-old Daniel Shrewsbury, got into an argument with a woman in the drive-thru.

Police said the customer pulled out a gun, shot Shrewsbury, and then left. Shrewsbury went inside the restaurant and later died at the scene.

Police initially said the argument near the drive-thru between the woman and Shrewsbury had to do with money.

The images released by police Monday afternoon appear to be from the restaurant’s surveillance cameras and show two people inside the location.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 210-207-4804.

