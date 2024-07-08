Employee at a Sonic Drive-In shot, killed during altercation with customer, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An employee at a Sonic Drive-In was shot and killed during an altercation with a customer on the city’s Northwest Side late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. at a Sonic restaurant in the 5500 block of Babcock Road, not far from Huebner Road and near the Medical Center area.

Recommended Videos

According to police, the sonic employee, a man in his 30s, had gotten into a fight with a customer over money and the customer’s order. That’s when, police say, the customer shot the employee and left. The employee died at the scene.

Police said the shooter left in a vehicle and detectives are now looking at surveillance video from the business to get a description of the assailant. So far, no arrests have been made.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released, pending notification to next of kin.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.