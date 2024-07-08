Restaurant customer ‘heartbroken’ over killing of local Sonic manager

Police roped off the area surrounding Sonic on Babcock Road near Eckhert Road. As of Monday morning, the restaurant remained closed.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Heartbreaking is how some regular customers of a local Sonic restaurant are describing the shooting death of a manager of the fast-food business.

San Antonio police said the 33-year-old victim was shot and killed Sunday night during an argument with a woman outside the restaurant, located on Babcock Road near Eckhert Road.

“This is such a tragedy. It’s horrible,” said Alicia Kassis as she drove up to the business Monday morning.

Kassis said she usually stops by that particular Sonic location twice daily to get a diet soda. She says she always has a pleasant experience with the staff during her visits.

“They’re wonderful,” she said. “They’re so sweet, and the manager is top drawer.”

Based on the way officers at the scene described it, the exchange that led to the shooting involved an unhappy customer.

Police initially said the argument near the drive-thru between the woman and manager had to do with money.

A later report released by SAPD said investigators were not sure what the argument was about or whether the two may have known each other.

“It just makes me sad for all the employees, as well as the person that decided to do such a horrible thing,” Kassis said.

Police are still looking for the woman who fired the shots.

Officers said they planned to review surveillance video from nearby businesses for possible clues.

As of Monday afternoon, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office was still working to positively identify the shooting victim.

In response to the deadly shooting, a spokesperson for Sonic’s corporate office released the following statement:

“We are aware of the incident that occurred at our franchised location in San Antonio, TX. The franchisee is cooperating fully with the police in their investigation. Given that this is an active investigation, we defer any further comment to the local police department.”