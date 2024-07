SAN ANTONIO – Loved ones honored a man who was shot and killed while he was working at a Sonic-Drive In.

People gathered at Woodlawn Park on Tuesday evening for a vigil honoring the life of Daniel Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury, 33, was a manager of Sonic restaurant in San Antonio.

According to San Antonio police, a woman shot Shrewsbury, 33, who managed a Sonic restaurant on Babcock Road.

On Monday, police released images of two people suspected of being involved in the shooting.