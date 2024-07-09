‘He was more than a Sonic employee’: Man’s family struggling with his shooting death

SAN ANTONIO – In a little more than a week, Daniel Shrewsbury would have marked his 34th birthday.

Now, instead of celebrating his birthday, his family is preparing for his funeral.

Shrewsbury was shot dead Sunday night outside the Sonic restaurant, located on Babcock Road near Eckhert Road, where he worked as a night manager.

“He’s not just known as a Sonic employee. He’s more than that,” said his brother, Jojo Strewsbury.

Jojo and other relatives spoke to KSAT on Tuesday, hoping to help everyone understand how much he meant.

“My son was caring, loving. A lot of people loved my son,” said his mother, Peggy Cofield. “I will definitely miss him every day, every second.”

Daniel was one of three children in his family, the oldest son of Peggy Cofield.

The family described him as a hard worker who loved his job. When he wasn’t working, they say he usually played video games.

Jojo also saw him as a role model.

“He was a real good brother, not just to me but everybody,” he said.

San Antonio police initially said Shrewsbury was shot during an argument with a woman in the drive-thru.

However, late Monday afternoon, they released photos of two people who they say were involved.

The family believes the argument stemmed from people trying to use counterfeit money to buy food at the restaurant.

“Then, once my brother went out there and confronted them about the fake money, he got shot,” said Jojo, fighting back tears.

Police still have not made any arrests. They also did not disclose whether the photos had led to any viable clues.

At the Sonic on Tuesday morning, employees declined to comment.

A memorial including candles that was set up near the doorway early Monday appeared to have grown in size.

“(The killer) took somebody from the community, like the people at his job, the regulars that go there,” said Daniel’s stepfather, Dominic Cofield. “He didn’t deserve this ‘cause, like they said, he was a good kid.”