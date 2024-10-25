Teen fugitive accused of killing Sonic manager now back in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager accused of shooting and killing a man working as a manager at a local Sonic, then going on the run, is now back in San Antonio.

Adiah Roberson, 17, was brought back to town on Thursday afternoon and booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

The U.S. Marshals’ Lone Star Fugitive Task Force announced earlier this week that Roberson had been captured Tuesday in Dallas.

A spokesman for the Dallas counterpart, the North Texas Fugitive Task Force, offered a few additional details about the arrest to KSAT 12 News Friday.

In a written statement, Jerome Sanders said a tip led task force members to an apartment complex in Dallas where Roberson was arrested without incident.

San Antonio police believe Roberson pulled the trigger, shooting and killing Daniel Shrewsbury, 33, back on July 7.

Shrewsbury had just arrived for a night shift as a manager at the fast food restaurant, located in the 5500 block of Babcock Road.

Police said Roberson had attempted to use counterfeit money to pay for food.

When she was unsuccessful, officers said Roberson grabbed a tip jar filled with money meant for employees off the counter.

Shrewsbury then followed her outside where she shot him, police said. He stumbled back into the restaurant where he collapsed and died.

In August, police arrested Joshua Joseph, 28, who they believe was driving the car Roberson had been in at the time.

In the days immediately following the murder, police released surveillance photos to reporters, hoping someone might help them locate Roberson. She also was added to the state’s most-wanted list.

Roberson is being held in jail on bonds totaling more than $600,000.

