Teenage girl arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Sonic manager, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old girl suspected of fatally shooting a Sonic Drive-In manager in San Antonio was arrested Tuesday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Adiah Namir Roberson was arrested at an apartment complex in Dallas by members of the U.S. Marshals Service, North Texas Fugitive Task Force, a news release said.

Roberson had been on the run since the July 7 shooting at a Sonic Drive-In at 5510 Babcock Rd that claimed the life of the fast-food restaurant’s manager, Daniel Lacy Shrewsbury.

San Antonio police said when Shrewsbury arrived at work, he found out that Roberson had tried to pay for food with counterfeit money and had taken money from an employee. Shrewsbury then went outside to take a photo of Roberson’s vehicle’s license plate.

Joshua Joseph, who was with Roberson, got upset and threatened to assault Shrewsbury and warned him he was going to get shot. Moments later, Roberson got out of the car and shot Shrewsbury, police said.

Joseph was arrested on Aug.16 and charged with murder.

In September, Roberson was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

Texas Crime Stoppers offered a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Roberson’s arrest. Crime Stoppers of San Antonio also offered a reward of up to $5,000.

