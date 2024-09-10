Woman accused in fatal shooting of Sonic manager may be in Austin area, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman accused in the fatal shooting of a Sonic manager in July may be in the Austin area, according to San Antonio police.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 that leads to the arrest of Adiah Namir Roberson, 17, who faces charges for murder and forgery.

According to police, officers responded to a Sonic Drive-In located at 5510 Babcock Rd around 9:30 p.m. on July 7 for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the manager, Daniel Lacy Shrewsbury, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest. Shrewsbury died shortly at the scene.

Police said when Shrewsbury arrived at work, he found out that Roberson tried to pay for food with counterfeit money and had taken money from an employee. Shrewsbury then went outside to take a photo of Roberson’s vehicle’s license plate. Joshua Joseph, who was with Roberson, got upset and threatened to assault Shrewsbury and warned him he was going to get shot. Moments later, Roberson got out of the car and shot Shrewsbury, police said.

Joseph was arrested on Aug.16 and charged with murder.

Police say the barefoot person seen in the previously released surveillance photos from Sonic is Adiah Namir Roberson, 17, who is considered the main suspect in the shooting death of manager Daniel Strewsbury. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Roberson remains on the loose, and police are looking for any information on her whereabouts.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you recognize Roberson in the Alamo City, call San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637). You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app that can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Tips can also be submitted on the SA Crime Stoppers website.

If you are in the Austin area, you can call Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 or by visiting this website to submit a tip.

