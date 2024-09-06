Crime Stoppers offers reward for information leading to arrest in fatal shooting of Sonic manager

After receiving many tips, police said Adiah Namir Roberson shot and killed 33-year-old Daniel Shrewsbury.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 that leads to the arrest of a woman wanted in the fatal shooting of a Sonic manager.

An arrest warrant for murder and forgery charges has been issued for Adiah Namir Roberson, 17.

According to police, officers responded to a Sonic Drive-In located at 5510 Babcock Rd. around 9:30 p.m. on July 7 for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the manager, Daniel Lacy Shrewsbury, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest. Shrewsbury died shortly at the scene

Police said when Shrewsbury arrived at work, he found out that Roberson tried to pay for food with counterfeit money and had taken money from an employee. Shrewsbury then went outside to take a photo of Roberson’s vehicle’s license plate. Joshua Joseph, who was with Roberson, got upset and threatened to assault Shrewsbury and warned him he was going to get shot. Moments later, Roberson got out of the car and shot Shrewsbury, police said.

Joseph was arrested on Aug.16 and charged with murder.

Police say the barefoot person seen in the previously released surveillance photos from Sonic is Adiah Namir Roberson, 17, who is considered the main suspect in the shooting death of manager Daniel Strewsbury. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Roberson remains on the loose, and police are looking for any information on her whereabouts.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you recognize Roberson, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app that can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

