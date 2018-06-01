Judson ISD announces free summer meal program

SAN ANTONIO - The Summer Food Service Program will provide free summer meals at Judson Independent School District schools to anyone under the age of 18.
Regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, free meals will be provided to all children.
More News Headlines
To find a serving site near you, visit www.summerfood.org, call 211, or text FOODTX to 877-877.
For more information about Summer Meals available at North East ISD schools, visit www.neisd.net or call 210-356-9100. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
RELATED: NEISD announces free summer meal program
All locations will be closed on July 4.
Copperfield Elementary School
- 7595 E. Loop 1604 N., Converse, TX 78109
- June 11 – July 27, 2018
- (M-F): Breakfast 6:30-7:30 am; Lunch 11:00 am-12:00 pm
Salinas Elementary School
- 10560 Old Cimarron Trail, Universal City, TX 78148
- June 11 – July 27, 2018
- (M-F): Breakfast 6:30 – 7:30 am; Lunch 11:00 am – 12:00 pm
Masters Elementary School
- 2650 Woodlake Parkway, Converse, TX 78109
- June 11 – July 3, 2018
- (M-F): Breakfast 6:30-7:30 am; Lunch 11:00 am-12:00 pm
Metzger Middle School
- 7475 Binz-Engleman Rd., San Antonio, TX 78244
- June 11 – July 19, 2018
- (M-F): Breakfast 7:30-8:10 am; Lunch 11:00 am-12:30 pm
Veterans Memorial High School
- 7618 Evans Road, San Antonio, TX 78266
- June 11 – July 19, 2018
- (M-F): Breakfast 7:00-8:15 am; Lunch 11:00 am -12:30 pm
VIDEO: Giant ray caught on camera off Texas coast
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.