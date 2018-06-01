Judson ISD announces free summer meal program

SAN ANTONIO - The Summer Food Service Program will provide free summer meals at Judson Independent School District schools to anyone under the age of 18.

Regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, free meals will be provided to all children.

To find a serving site near you, visit www.summerfood.org, call 211, or text FOODTX to 877-877.

For more information about Summer Meals available at North East ISD schools, visit www.neisd.net or call 210-356-9100. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

All locations will be closed on July 4.

Copperfield Elementary School

7595 E. Loop 1604 N., Converse, TX 78109

June 11 – July 27, 2018

(M-F): Breakfast 6:30-7:30 am; Lunch 11:00 am-12:00 pm

Salinas Elementary School

10560 Old Cimarron Trail, Universal City, TX 78148

June 11 – July 27, 2018

(M-F): Breakfast 6:30 – 7:30 am; Lunch 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Masters Elementary School

2650 Woodlake Parkway, Converse, TX 78109

June 11 – July 3, 2018

(M-F): Breakfast 6:30-7:30 am; Lunch 11:00 am-12:00 pm

Metzger Middle School

7475 Binz-Engleman Rd., San Antonio, TX 78244

June 11 – July 19, 2018

(M-F): Breakfast 7:30-8:10 am; Lunch 11:00 am-12:30 pm

Veterans Memorial High School

7618 Evans Road, San Antonio, TX 78266

June 11 – July 19, 2018

(M-F): Breakfast 7:00-8:15 am; Lunch 11:00 am -12:30 pm

