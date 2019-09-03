NEISD names lone superintendent finalist

SAN ANTONIO - Sean Maika was named Tuesday as the lone finalist for North East Independent School District superintendent.

Maika took over as NEISD interim superintendent May 6. He also served as NEISD assistant superintendent of instruction and campus administration, executive director for school administration and principal of Harris Middle School.

Maika has 23 years of education experience.

"I am truly humbled and honored that the Board has named me the Lone Finalist," Maika said. "I feel fortunate to work for this Board, the approximately 9,000 employees, 65,000 students and all the business and community members who make up the North East ISD. With two of my own children in our schools, the work isn't just professional but personal. I look forward to the work ahead and helping people discover the great educators and programs we have in the North East ISD."

More NEISD news on KSAT.com:

NEISD Superintendent Brian G. Gottardy announces retirement

NEISD turns elementary school into pre-K academy

NEISD to enforce expulsion rule for THC vaping on campuses

State law requires that school boards name the finalist or finalists for superintendent at least 21 days before voting to hire the person. The board will vote to formally hire Maika at any meeting after Sept. 24.

Maika would replace Brian Gottardy, who retired in June.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.