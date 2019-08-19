NEISD turns elementary school into pre-K academy

SAN ANTONIO - Monday was not only the first day of school for students in the North East Independent School District, it also signaled the start of a new pre-K program.

West Avenue Pre-K Academy rolled out the red carpet for students and their parents.

"He's very bored at home. He's a smart little boy and this will be a start for him," said Gwen Perez, whose son attends the academy.

Principal Paul Kienlen said turning the former elementary school into a Pre-K academy took a lot of work.

"The whole interior of the building was painted, so it has a fresh look," he said. "They built a new playground in the back of the school. We also got new furniture for the classrooms."



