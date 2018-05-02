Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD considers tax rate increase to make up for funding shortage

SCHERTZ, Texas - The Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District board is considering a tax ratification election this summer to make up for a state funding shortage.

The district said that, in the last decade, state funding has dropped by $5.6 million.

The school board is considering a 2-cent tax rate increase to help bring in about $4 million. The maintenance and operation tax would increase from $1.04 to $1.06.

If the board votes to adopt the new tax rate in June, residents would be asked to vote on it in August.

