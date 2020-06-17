Cardi B Shuts Down Body-Shamers Who Say She's Editing Her Photos

Cardi B is once again proving people wrong. The 27-year-old rapper took to Instagram to shut down rumors that she's been photoshopping videos and pics of her body before posting them online. So how did Cardi B make her point? By showing off her curves.

In a video posted Tuesday, Cardi rocks a blue Louis Vuitton bikini and says that she had to set the record straight. "Now I know a b***h gained some weight, because I had to make the thighs match the motherf**kin a**," she explains. "I know I gained a little bit of weight and I'm actually holding it in… but it doesn't matter though… I got lipo money."

She also touched on the subject in her Instagram stories, saying, "Like y’all think I’m editing it, just ask me for a [video]… I got a little fat. I gained a little weight, you know what I’m saying? It’s all good. Can ask me for a video, I’ll show ya."

Cardi, meanwhile, has gone through some changes over the past month. She switched up her look to include a colorful pixie hairdo and got a tattoo makeover. She showed off her new thigh ink on her Instagram earlier this week.

When ET spoke with her last year, the "I Like It" rapper got candid about her body and the cosmetic procedures she underwent after giving birth to her first child, daughter Kulture.

"I want to explain to people how hard it is to process. I feel like people look at girls on Instagram and go, 'Oh, they got their lipo done and it was so easy,"' she said. "It is just such a long, hard process, almost like the same process as after you give birth to a baby and you see your body change and snapping it back."

A couple months ago, she also posted a video of how she sucks in her stomach in her bikini pics. See more in the video below.

