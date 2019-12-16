‘The Bachelor’: Meet the 30 Women Competing for Peter Weber’s Heart

It's time to meet the women who will be vying for Peter Weber's heart.

ABC unveiled a list of 33 women who could be competing on the upcoming season of The Bachelor on Sept. 17 -- before they had even announced Weber as the season’s lead. As host Chris Harrison revealed on Monday, however, three of those women have been cut, leaving just 30 to meet Weber on night one.

Meet the women below:

Alayah Benavidez

Alexa Caves

Avonlea Elkins

Courtney Perry

Deandra Kanu

Eunice Cho

Hannah Ann Sluss

Jade Gilliland

Jasmine Nguyen

Jenna Serrano

Katrina Badowski

Kelley Flanagan

Kelsey Weier

Kiarra Norman

Kylie Ramos

Lauren Jones

Lexi Buchanan

Madison (Madi) Prewett

Maurissa Gunn

Megan Hops

Mykenna Dorn

Natasha Parker

Payton Moran

Sarah Coffin

Savannah Mullins

Shiann Lewis

Sydney Hightower

Tammy Ly

Victoria Fuller

Victoria Paul

ET debuted Weber's first official Bachelor promo on Nov. 13, which featured a big nod to his time in the windmill with Bachelorette Hannah Brown.

"I don't know. It was a memorable moment, I think, for everyone," Brown confessed to ET of seeing the clip. "So, they had to put it in the promo."

As for the advice Brown would give Weber about what questions to ask his final women as he wraps up filming, the blonde beauty said it's "really hard for me to give." Her own season ended in a failed engagement to Jed Wyatt, after she discovered he had a girlfriend back home during filming.

"I think it's just taking those moments to really get to know the person without the cameras and to make sure that you're really vulnerable and honest with each other," she said. "Just because the show has ended, your life is still starting, and to really get to know what you're in and be able to make confident decisions for yourself moving forward too."

"Just because the show ends, doesn't mean that's the ending. You really need to understand what your relationship is, and I hope that his is a fairy tale and something he's always been looking for," she added.

The Bachelor returns with a three-hour Monday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

