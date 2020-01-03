Get to know David Elder, host of new KSAT show ‘Texas Eats’

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re a fan of KSAT – especially SA Live – then you probably already know a little about David Elder. He’s the man behind “Elder Eats” and he’s always up for new experiences and good food.

Now, he’s embarking on a new adventure called “Texas Eats,” an hour-long show that will air on Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. on KSAT. The premiere is Jan. 4.

SNEAK PEEK: Watch a clip from KSAT12′s brand new local show, ‘Texas Eats’

Everyone knows David loves food, but we thought we’d ask him a few questions to learn a little more about San Antonio’s favorite foodie.

David Elder of "Elder Eats"

Here’s our Q&A with David Elder:

How did you get your start at KSAT?

I started working at KSAT in August 2015. I was hired as the graphic coordinator and I designed print and multimedia graphics for the station.

What made you want to make the switch to SA Live?

I have always wanted to be on TV, ever since I was in middle school. So, after one year as the graphic coordinator, I applied for a multimedia journalist position and got the job.

Where did you grow up?

I grew up in Lancaster in Southern California in Los Angeles County.

Tell us about your family

I met my wife, Mallory, at my first “real” job as a marketing coordinator for a local classical architecture firm. We started dating in 2013, got engaged in 2016 and married at Mission Concepcion in June 2017. Our son Beau joined the family in August 2018.

What’s your craziest work story?

When you do a live, local TV show, every day is crazy.

How did Elder Eats come about?

I created Elder Eats out of both passion and necessity. When I started as the multimedia journalist for SA Live in the summer of 2016, I had to produce, film, host and edit five stories a week with contacts I found from around the city. I worked in restaurants while in high school and college, both in the kitchen as a cook, and as a server, and knew the restaurant industry fairly well. My first food story was at Sangria on the Burg when the restaurant opened. The story garnered nearly 100,000 views on social media in the first week. I knew I had something and continued to produce the segments into what it is today.

What’s your favorite food(s) and drink(s)?

My favorite foods are New York-style pizza (with garlic, mushrooms and extra cheese) and Texas BBQ. My favorite drink is a gin and tonic or an Argentinian Malbec.

What kind of music do you listen to?

I’m flexible when it comes to music but enjoy early 90’s hip-hop. I prefer DeadMau5 when designing websites or graphics.

What’s your dream vacation?

My dream vacation is a family cruise through the Alaskan coast.

Favorite thing(s) to do around the city?

My favorite things to do in San Antonio include attending seasonal events with my family, visiting new restaurants, fishing and kayaking on the Guadalupe and exploring museums and cultural art centers.

What’s your favorite order at your favorite fast food restaurant?

My favorite fast food order is the Working Man combo at Burger Boy. Best fast food burger ever.

What is your breakfast taco order?

My breakfast taco order is a toasted carne guisada and cheese taco with bacon. Pete’s Tako House and The Original Donut Shop are the best places for this taco order!

“Texas Eats” premieres Sat., Jan. 4, at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12 and on the KSAT-TV Livestream app available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and most smart TVs, as well as on KSAT.com, and KSAT’s YouTube channel.