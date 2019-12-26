KSAT12 set to launch a brand new local show, ‘Texas Eats’

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT12 is once again launching a new local program sure to garner attention.

"Texas Eats,” a spin-off of the ever-popular “SA Live,” which has won in the ratings race since the first day it launched nearly 5 years ago, will launch on Saturday, January 4, 2020. “

"Texas Eats” is the brainchild of “SA Live’s” foodie David Elder. David will serve as the host and co-producer along with producer Michael Davies, and Executive Producer Diana Winters, according to an announcement by KSAT12 vice president and general manager Phil Lane.

“David’s huge following on ‘SA Live’ and on social media showed us KSAT12 can answer the public’s appetite for more well-produced local programming,” said Lane. “And ‘Texas Eats’ is family-friendly as it will air Saturday mornings at 10:00 am.”

The first episode, airing on Saturday, January 4, will feature a trip throughout San Antonio looking for some of the best Tex-Mex. Elder will even show local residents how to shop the aisles of H-E-B for the ingredients needed to make his own mother’s famous enchilada casserole.

Viewers can catch “Texas Eats” on Saturday mornings at 10:00am, or on the KSAT-TV Livestream app available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and most smart TVs, as well as on KSAT.com, and KSAT’s YouTube channel.

David Elder, host of Texas Eats

“This show has been my dream for years now, I just never dreamed KSAT12 would give me the opportunity to put it all together,” said Elder. “The power of KSAT12 will really help to drive the messages home to our viewers that there is still good local programming being produced right here in San Antonio, and I hope they’ll let me into their lives to share some fun trips throughout the Texas food scene.”

“The goal is to deliver an entertaining, high-energy, fun food show that teaches as well as entertains,” said Lane. "We don’t want ‘Texas Eats’ to be just another cooking show. This show will have the KSAT energy and enthusiasm that our viewers have learned we can deliver at every turn.”

“We will make this program available to everyone, everywhere, behind every door and through every window,” said Lane.

Viewers can find “Texas Eats” on KSAT.com and on Facebook @KSATTexasEats.