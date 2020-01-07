Rascal Flatts snubbing San Antonio on farewell tour

SAN ANTONIO – Rascal Flatts, a fan favorite of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, will not stop in the Alamo City for its last tour.

The trio of Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney announced the tour, dubbed Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour, on “CBS This Morning” Tuesday.

It will be the end of a 20-year run that delivered more than a dozen No. 1 country hits.

The group will stop at Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion in July, but that’s the only Texas show planned for now.

That may come to a surprise for fans in San Antonio who have seen the group perform at the Stock Show and Rodeo twice in the past three years.

They previously performed in 2018, 2017 and 2014.

The band formed in 2000, and grew in popularity with songs like “Bless the Broken Road,” “Life Is A Highway" and “What Hurts The Most."

They were among the most popular country acts in the 2000s, releasing several multiplatinum albums and scoring 40 awards over their career.

"﻿When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter," lead vocalist LeVox told CBS. “The greatest feeling ever is being told that our music has been the soundtrack to their lives."

"That’s why we create music and the reason we can’t wait to celebrate this incredible 20-year journey all year, with our fans who we love dearly.”

There are no plans for the band after this tour.

It will begin in Indianapolis in June and run through October. More information about ticket sales will be announced on the band’s website in the coming weeks.

