Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Lyssa Chapman Arrested in Hawaii

Lyssa Chapman, the 32-year-old daughter of Duane "Dog" Chapman, was arrested in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Thursday night and booked for alleged harassment and resisting arrest, a rep for the Honolulu Police Department confirms to ET.

She was later released on bail for a total of $600. No other details about who else was involved have been released.

Lyssa has not publicly commented on the incident, but her most recent tweet seemingly references the incident or her mood shortly before.

"Keeping it classy #pinkiesup," she wrote along with a meme that reads, "I tried to follow my dreams but now I have multiple restraining orders."

Lyssa has not kept quiet recently as rumors swirl about a potential romantic relationship between her father and his longtime assistant, Moon Angell, following the death of Dog's wife, Beth, last June.

Earlier this month, Lyssa tweeted, "If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step- mom died what would you do ? If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do ? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho. My dad is a GROWN A** MAN. His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this."

At the time, fans thought this was in reference to Moon. A family source previously told ET that Dog and Moon are not dating. Despite this, the pair have appeared in promo clips for the Feb. 3 episode of The Dr. Oz Show together, including one clip where Dog seemingly proposes to Moon.

RELATED CONTENT:

Duane 'Dog' Chapman Opens Up About Wife's Death (Full Interview)

Dog the Bounty Hunter Opens Up About His Bond With Assistant Moon Angell

Duane 'Dog' Chapman and Moon Angell Not Dating Despite Reports, Source Says

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Baby Lyssa Shares Emotional Christmas Message to Late Stepmom Beth Chapman