Kim Kardashian Quizzes Kanye West on His Favorite Thing in Their House -- And His Answer Will Melt Your Heart

No one softens Kanye West quite like his wife.

Kim Kardashian West and her husband recently opened up their home to Architectural Digest, but it's their accompanying video interview which reveals more about them than the stunning photos of their ultra modern, boundary-defying residence.

While quizzing each other on design, family and more, Kim asked Kanye what his most prized possession in their home was.

"You," he said with a smile.

"Yeah... I was going to say that," Kim sweetly joked.

"OK, now do it again and say me," Kanye hilariously quipped.

The over 10-minute clip also features the pair's oldest child, North, whom Kanye credits for inspiring that design of their home.

"North was the inspiration for the design," the rapper explained, noting that they also completely redesigned the backyard to make it easier for their kids to get around on scooters. "As many places as I could take the stairs out, I did."

The couple's kids were also at the top of their mind when designing their pool -- which Kim has actually never been in. "What?" Kanye asked.

"Yeah, can you believe that? But I love our pool. You know, we don't have a jacuzzi," Kim explained. "We just make sure [the pool] is hot all the time."

See more from the pair -- including their favorite rooms in the house and their favorite house guest -- below.

Kim and Kanye were on the same page, for the most part, while designing their home -- but in a recent interview with New York Magazine, the reality star admitted they don't always "understand" each other.

“The one consistent thing is our relationship has never stopped being fun,” she shared. “And it’s okay to not understand each other. It’s okay to not have the same exact feelings all the time.”

“It’s just about figuring out how do we grow from that? Or, what’s the lesson from that?” she added. “And, giving each other space and time to figure that out.”

See more on the couple in the video below.

