Former Sabinal High School coach sentenced to 30 years in prison for attempted enticement of minor

DEL RIO, Texas – A former Sabinal High School coach has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Friday.

Kenneth Wayne Mulkey, 44, pled guilty to one of two counts of attempted enticement of a minor on Aug. 11, 2025, the DOJ said.

Mulkey used Snapchat to ask a user for their age, sex and location on Oct. 11, 2024, according to court documents.

After the user identified themselves as a 14-year-old boy, Mulkey said he was a 40-year-old football and track coach.

Mulkey then requested a sexually explicit photo of the minor. Geolocation information contained within his cellphone showed Mulkey was 40 meters (approximately 0.02 of a mile) away from Sabinal High School when he sent those messages, court documents indicate.

The following day, the DOJ said Mulkey sent a sexually explicit photo of himself to the user. He also discussed graphic topics with the minor.

Mulkey was initially taken into custody on Jan. 31, 2025 and indicted on Feb. 19, 2025, officials said. He was removed from campus and later placed on administrative leave, according to the Sabinal Independent School District.

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