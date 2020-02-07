Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Family Attend Kirk Douglas' Funeral

Kirk Douglas may be gone, but never forgotten.

The actor was laid to rest at the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary in Los Angeles on Friday, just two days after he died at the age of 103.

Kirk's family and friends were all in attendance, including his wife of 65 years, Anne Buydens, and his three sons, Michael, Peter and Joel Douglas. Michael's wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and their 41-year-old son, Cameron Douglas, were also present for the funeral.

As news of Kirk's death broke on Wednesday, Michael was one of the first to pay tribute on social media with a heartwarming message dedicated to his father.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to," he shared. "But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband."



"Kirk's life was well-lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet," he continued. "Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- -- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."

Catherine also honored her "darling Kirk," writing, "I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already. Sleep tight..."

Kirk just celebrated his 103rd birthday back on Dec. 9, and Catherine commemorated the occasion with a heartfelt snapshot of the Spartacus star sitting on her knee. "This guy on my knee, is 103!!!!!" she captioned it. "Happy Birthday Pappy!!! I love you with all my heart. 😘❤️"

