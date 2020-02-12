Tori Spelling Slams the Oscars for Leaving Luke Perry and Late Father Aaron Spelling Out of 'In Memoriam'

Tori Spelling is speaking out against the Oscars and a few of their high-profile "In Memoriam" omissions over the years.

This year's 92nd Oscars paid tribute to many of the Hollywood stars who passed over the last year. However, the lengthy montage segment seemed to forget a few stars and fans were quick to call the awards show out for not including Luke Perry -- and Spelling was among them.

The late actor's former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star took to Twitter on Monday to slam the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences -- the group who puts on the Oscars each year -- for what she felt was an insulting slight to Perry.

She also slammed the Oscars for forgetting her own father, legendary writer and producer Aaron Spelling, at the 2007 ceremony.

"Now two of the most creative and talented men I have ever known, loved, and lost have not been mentioned in the #oscars memoriam," the actress wrote. "First, my Dad Aaron Spelling who passed in 2006 and now my friend Luke Perry who passed in 2019. 😢"

Now two of the most creative and talented men I have ever known, loved, and lost have not been mentioned in the #oscars memoriam. First, my Dad Aaron Spelling who passed in 2006 and now my friend Luke Perry who passed in 2019. 😢 — Tori Spelling (@torispelling) February 11, 2020

The actress' famous father died on June 23, 2006, five days after suffering a stroke. Perry died on March 4, 2019, also due to complications from a stroke he suffered five days before his death.

The BH90201 star's husband, Dean McDermott, also took to social media to decry the omissions, writing, "Also missing from the in Memoriam is Sid Haig, Tim Conway, Michael J Pollard, Jan Michael Vincent and Cameron Boyce. Not to mention the 2007 snub of the great Aaron Spelling. Got an explanation for us @theacademyawards.oscars @theoscars2020."

This year's "In Memoriam" honored many of the stars who have passed since last year's ceremony -- including Kirk Douglas, Kobe Bryant, Peter Fonda and Stanley Donen, among many others -- with a touching segment featuring a live performance from Billie Eilish singing a cover of The Beatles' "Yesterday."

The Academy released a statement to Deadline on Tuesday addressing the omissions, and directed those who were offended to the organization's website, where they feature a more comprehensive tribute.

"The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment," the statement explained. "An executive committee representing every branch considers the list and makes selections for the telecast based on limited available time. All of the submissions are included on Oscar.com and will remain on the site throughout the year."

One thing that makes Perry's omission all the more glaring, however, is the fact that his final film role - released after his death - was in Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, which was nominated for 10 Oscars this year, including Best Picture.

For more on this year's emotional "In Memoriam," see the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce Left Out of Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

Kobe Bryant Honored During 2020 Oscars' In Memoriam Segment

Billie Eilish Covers The Beatles' 'Yesterday' for Oscars 2020 In Memoriam

Billie Eilish Talks Honoring Kobe Bryant During Oscars In Memoriam: 'I Just Got Shivers' (Exclusive)