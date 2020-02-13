Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Open Up About Surprise Pregnancy for First Time (Exclusive)

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are ready to welcome their baby!

The engaged couple co-hosted ET on Wednesday, where they opened up about how they found out they were expecting their first child together.

"I kept getting these thoughts in my head to take a test. I did not think it would say positive at all," Bella, 36, told ET's Keltie Knight. "And I put the test on his bag and he literally walked in and was like, 'Is this yours?' and I'm like, 'No, I went in and grabbed Brie's pregnancy's test and put it on your suitcase!?'"

"That's what I thought," chimed in Chigvintsev, 37. "[We were] talking about Brie getting pregnant at the time."

The Total Bellas star and her twin sister, Brie Bella, are a week-and-a-half apart. Brie and her husband, Daniel Bryan, are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Birdie.

"Brie and Bryan were trying for baby number two for eight months, and literally had fun one night and Brie got pregnant," she said. "Like when Brie came to me and told me she was pregnant I was like, no way!" adding that she didn't know that she was pregnant and "found out a few days later."

So how did her sister take the news? "Brie, to say the least, was extremely shocked," she revealed, explaining that Brie was happy but a little worried because she knows how hard pregnancy can be.

Meanwhile, the reality star and the former Dancing With the Stars pro already know their baby's gender, but aren’t sharing the news anytime soon.

"Artem and I discussed with everyone, and we're like, we really want to save it for Total Bellas, so we can actually have surprises that draw people to the episodes like Game of Thrones!" the expectant mother said.

As for a potential baby moon, the brunette beauty is already planning on having a joint one with her sister. "We'll do a duel one with Brie and Bryan."

Season five of Total Bellas premieres April 9 on E!. For more on the couple's pregnancy, watch below.

