0.5K, a ‘fun-(not)-run,’ taking place at Market Square for National Margarita Day

SAN ANTONIO – National Margarita Day is a day for slow-sipping.

To honor the chill holiday, La Familia Cortez, the family behind Mi Tierra, La Margarita and Pico de Gallo, is hosting a Margarita Y Musica 0.5K at Market Square on Saturday.

The family is calling it a “fun-(not)-run,” and that’s because a short stroll will lead to five mini-margaritas from each La Familia Cortez restaurant. A full-sized beer-rita will be served at the finish line, according to a news release.

“Help La Familia Cortez settle who has the best margarita in the Mercado,” the release states, as Mariachi Bar, La Margarita, Pico de Gallo, Viva Villa and Mi Familia will serve their own margaritas.

Ticket prices are $25 for one runner or $40 for two, and they can be purchased online.

Packets, including a race map, can be picked up starting at 4 p.m. at La Margarita, 120 Produce Row. The event runs until 7 p.m.

There will be live music at each location, the release states.