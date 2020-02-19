Where to grab a margarita in San Antonio on National Margarita Day

SAN ANTONIO – Brace yourselves. This year, National Margarita Day lands on a Saturday.

That means restaurants here in San Antonio will be ready to observe the food holiday with deals and parties all day long.

It’s a day to celebrate tequila, and a day to try some funky concoctions like the Squeezbox’s pickle margarita or Torchy’s scallywag margarita.

Or, if you’re into the traditional ones, Taco Cabana will sell strawberry and lime margaritas for $2 all day.

New taco joint at Pearl’s food hall now open

No matter your preference, here’s a list of restaurants around San Antonio to grab a margarita on this unique holiday. ¡Salud!

Burgerteca: House margaritas will be $5, and specialty margaritas will range from $7-$9. A DJ will play from 7-9 p.m. and other specials include a Jimador tequila shot for $3.50 and chicken chile ajo burger for $5.

Chili’s: The national chain will sell its popular presidente margaritas and the margarita of the month, the hearts on fire 'rita, for $5 all day. National Margarita Day cups will be available while supplies last.

Chuy’s: Upgrade a regular margarita to a large one for $2. Floaters will also be sold for $1.

Esquire Tavern: A spokesperson calls the iconic bar’s nuestra margarita a “tasty classic.” It can be served up shaken or on the rocks.

Fish City Grill: The restaurant on the far Northeast Side will offer all of its margaritas at a discount on Saturday. Gold margaritas will be $5, prickly pear margaritas will be $6, spicy silver margaritas will be $6.50 and perfect Patrón margaritas will be $8.50.

The General Public: The bar in La Cantera will introduce the sweet el diablo margarita, which has a blend of Lunazul Reposado tequila with honey, watermelon, cilantro and basil. It will be served for $1 all day long.

La Gloria: Specials start on Thursday and Friday with live music and $6 Jimador margaritas. On Saturday, specials include $7 top-shelf margarita shakers, $7 milagro red margaritas and live music.

Margaritaville: The River Walk bar will have a special on traditional margaritas for $3.99 and fried pickles for $5.99 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. At 4 p.m., the restaurant will host a class on how to make margaritas.

Guests can also win a frozen concoction maker with salt rimmer and a serving tray, plus a $100 Margaritaville gift card during a giveaway.

Nicha’s: The local chain, which has three locations, will serve $5 small house margaritas, $7 chamango margaritas and $8 spicy ancho margaritas all day.

The Rustic: DJ Tone will play on the patio as the bar/restaurant complex serves $3 Rustic 'ritas from opening until 6 p.m.

Squeezebox: Among the St. Mary’s Strip bar’s best margaritas are the guava margarita, the pickle margarita and the tamarind margarita, according to a spokesperson. The guava includes fresh lime juice, orange liquors, blanco tequila and guava juice; the pickle drink includes muddles strawberries and serrano peppers, lime juice, mezcal, simple syrup and pickle juice; and the tamarind includes Twang-A-Rita sunrise spice rim, Zas!-infused simple syrup, lime juice and blanco tequila.

Taco Cabana: The Tex-Mex chain with multiple San Antonio locations will serve $2 margaritas all day long. Options include strawberry or lime margaritas.

Texas Hofbrau: The Quarry restaurant will serve $8 Dosaritas all day, and live music will be played from 2:30-6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.-midnight.

Torchy’s Tacos: The taco chain, which has three locations in San Antonio, will introduce two offerings for the holiday. A larger margarita will be offered at 16 ounces for $9.50, and the scallywag margarita with habanero jam and a Captain Crunch/coconut rim will be offered at $6.50. The scallywag margarita will be offered for a limited time and is a “compliment” to the scallywag taco, according to Torchy’s.

Twin Peaks: On Friday, the chain will sell $4 house margaritas all day, and on Saturday, it will sell $6 Peaks margaritas all day.

Know of a can’t-miss National Margarita Day celebration? Let us know in the comments below.