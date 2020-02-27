Robert Pattinson Says He's Embarrassed of This 'Harry Potter' Premiere Look From 2005

Robert Pattinson is admitting to a major past fashion regret.

In a new interview with GQ, the 33-year-old actor talks about his evolving style in the spotlight, which has undoubtedly been shaped by his longtime partnership with Dior. Pattinson has been working with the iconic fashion house since 2012.

"If I was choosing to wear clothes myself, I don't think I would have gone in a lot of the directions that I have ended up going in with Dior and people like [designer] Kim Jones," Pattinson says. "I never would have thought I would be wearing chiffon, silk and satin. I wore this tuxedo, which had basketball shorts last year -- never would have imagined that!"

Pattinson admits to cringing at some of his past outfits he's been photographed in, one, in particular, being his bold look at the 2005 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire London premiere.

"I was wearing leather trousers with these cowboy boots and a velvet jacket," he recalls. "I mean, it literally looked like a kid had gone into a dressing-up box."

As for whose style he most admires, he says it's rapper A$AP Rocky, who also represents Dior Homme.

"I wish I could dress like A$AP Rocky, he just has serious style," he shares. "We have been to quite a few different fittings together and I will see the craziest thing and really want to wear it, but look like a total moron. Then we will go to the show and I will see Rocky in it and be like, 'Jesus Christ, you can literally wear anything!'"

Pattinson has definitely come a long way since his Twilight days -- though he says he still has "so many terror memories" of the paparazzi frenzy surrounding him when he played vampire Edward Cullen in the franchise -- and he also now pays more attention to self-care. For example, he loves using sheet masks as well as eye masks.

"As I am getting older I'm definitely noticing things," he admits. "I used to not do anything at all, up until a few years ago, and I can definitely see the difference [in my face now], especially if I am traveling a lot."

"Self-care is important," he adds. "I really appreciate coming home even though it's only for a few days, just to give my skin and body a rest."

Pattinson is not set to get much rest these days, thanks to him landing the role of Batman in director Matt Reeves' latest take on the iconic superhero. Watch the video below to see the first look from the highly anticipated film.

