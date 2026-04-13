This week brings a few more opportunities for rain

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- AM DRIZZLE, PM SUN: It’ll be partly cloudy & warm by this afternoon
- WEDNESDAY RAIN CHANCE: Window for a few storms
- SATURDAY FRONT: Brings rain chances and cooler temps
FORECAST
TODAY
After a very humid morning, with patchy drizzle, skies will clear some by the afternoon. This will allow for a warm day. Expect highs in the upper-80s, along with steamy conditions. Any storms will stay relegated to those along the Rio Grande.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY
Tuesday will play out very similar to Monday, with any storms staying west of San Antonio. That said, any storm that develops along the Rio Grande or in the Hill Country could quickly become strong to severe.
By Wednesday, an upper-level storm system may push showers and storms a little closer to San Antonio. Still, our odds of rain remains fairly low (30%). Temperatures will stay warm.
FIESTA
The start of Fiesta on Thursday is forecast to be quiet, but warm. Highs will be pushing 90 both Thursday and Friday.
WEEKEND
A cold front is expected to slide through on Saturday. This will bring isolated rain chances. It’ll also cool us down nicely for the second half of the weekend. In fact, lows in the 50s are possible on Sunday, while highs will fall back into the 70s.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.