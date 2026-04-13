This week brings a few more opportunities for rain

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

AM DRIZZLE, PM SUN: It’ll be partly cloudy & warm by this afternoon

WEDNESDAY RAIN CHANCE: Window for a few storms

SATURDAY FRONT: Brings rain chances and cooler temps

FORECAST

TODAY

After a very humid morning, with patchy drizzle, skies will clear some by the afternoon. This will allow for a warm day. Expect highs in the upper-80s, along with steamy conditions. Any storms will stay relegated to those along the Rio Grande.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

Tuesday will play out very similar to Monday, with any storms staying west of San Antonio. That said, any storm that develops along the Rio Grande or in the Hill Country could quickly become strong to severe.

Severe weather risk on Tuesday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

By Wednesday, an upper-level storm system may push showers and storms a little closer to San Antonio. Still, our odds of rain remains fairly low (30%). Temperatures will stay warm.

Rain chances this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FIESTA

The start of Fiesta on Thursday is forecast to be quiet, but warm. Highs will be pushing 90 both Thursday and Friday.

Fiesta Calendar with rain chances (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

WEEKEND

A cold front is expected to slide through on Saturday. This will bring isolated rain chances. It’ll also cool us down nicely for the second half of the weekend. In fact, lows in the 50s are possible on Sunday, while highs will fall back into the 70s.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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