Kevin Federline's Attorney Addresses Jayden's Instagram Live on Britney Spears' Private Life (Exclusive)

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's 13-year-old son, Jayden, went on Instagram Live on Tuesday and discussed a number of personal topics when it comes to his famous mom.

Jayden answered questions from followers during his Instagram Live session, including if 38-year-old Spears would be releasing any new music soon. Jayden shocked followers when he claimed that his mom has mentioned quitting music altogether to him.

"Actually I haven't seen her doing a lot of music at all," he said. "I don't think that … I don't know, dude. I don't even know. I remember one time I asked her, I said, 'Mom, what happened to your music?' and she was like, 'I don't know, honey. I think I might just quit it.' I'm like, 'What? What are you saying? Like, do you know how much bank you make off of that stuff?'"

Federline's divorce attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, tells ET in an exclusive statement that 41-year-old Federline is now "handling the situation" with Jayden.

"This is what happens when a 13-year-old acts like they're 13 years old," the statement reads. "Kevin is handling the situation as you would expect from any responsible parent."

ET has also reached out to reps for Spears.

During the Instagram Live session, Jayden also addressed the #FreeBritney movement, which started trending on social media last April following allegations that were made in a "special emergency episode" of the fan podcast Britney's Gram that the pop icon was being held against her will after she checked herself into a health facility. However, there was no corroboration that Spears went against her will or was being held in the facility, and she was also photographed outside of the facility.

"I don't know," Jayden said when asked what he thinks about #FreeBritney. "I'll be careful."

"What's going on with my mom? I'll tell you guys the whole story about my mom and stuff if I get 5,000 followers on my Instagram," he also said. "That stuff will come out way in the future [when] I get really popular."

Later, Jayden gave his unfiltered thoughts on his grandfather -- and Spears' longtime conservator until he officially stepped down in September following his health crisis -- Jamie Spears. A source told ET in September that Jayden and his older brother, 14-year-old Sean, were granted a temporary restraining order against their grandfather. The source alleged at the time that Sean and Jamie got into a verbal argument at Jamie's home which turned physical, though Sean did not have any visible bruises or injuries following the alleged incident. Criminal charges were never filed against Jaime, after the Ventura County Sheriff's Office told ET that there was "insufficient evidence" that a criminal offense was committed by Jamie.

"He's a pretty big d**k," Jayden said when asked about his grandfather. "He can go die."

As for Spears' longtime boyfriend, 26-year-old Sam Asghari, Jayden had nothing but good things to say.

"I like Sam," he said. "He's good, he's nice. He's a really good dude."

During the session, Jayden said he didn't mind constantly getting questions about his famous mom and revealed that "... Baby One More Time" and "Toxic" were his favorite songs of hers. When asked if he would get into trouble for going on Instagram Live, Jayden -- who said his father was "downstairs" during his Instagram Live session -- said Federline "doesn't care."

"I have the best dad ever," he said. "My dad's literally Jesus."

Meanwhile, it appears to be business as usual for Spears on Instagram, who often shows off her outfits and workout routines on the social media app. Recently, she shared video on Instagram of the painful moment she broke her foot while dancing. Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears Is Thinking of Getting Rid of Dice Tattoo She Got With Ex-Husband Kevin Federline

Britney Spears Wishes Boyfriend Sam Asghari a Happy Birthday With Sexy Couple Photos

Jessica Simpson Praises Britney Spears & Christina Aguilera After They Were All Pushed into Competing as Kids