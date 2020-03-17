The 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 8 Midseason Trailer Is Here and Full of Tears

"Jason is gone and Jax is back."

And with that ominous phrase -- delivered by Kristen Doute, no less -- the Vanderpump Rules midseason trailer is here. The first look at the second half of season eight features twerking by the pool, a montage of tears, Scheana Shay filming a lingerie-themed music video, in which Brett Caprioni slaps her butt, and so much more. The focus, though, seems to be on Jax Taylor, who appears to be struggling in the wake of his wedding to Brittany Cartwright.

"Thinking about my wedding, it was just so quick and I feel like, did I do the right thing?" Jax stressfully laments, comparing himself to the Incredible Hulk -- unable to control himself.

"You do have a habit of self-destruction," Lisa Vanderpump warns Jax in another scene, while Brittany tearfully tells her husband, "I just don’t want you going back to your old ways."

On top of Jax's issues with his new life come more issues in his friendship with Tom Sandoval. While the trailer doesn’t explain why the once-close pals are feuding again, Jax calls Tom "delusional."

"There's some things he did during this season that haven't played out yet that were just uncalled for, absolutely uncalled for -- below the belt, should never, ever happen to a friend -- and I made my decision that I did not want him there," Jax teased to ET back in January. "I don't want to give it away but it's really uncalled for."

Watch the full sneak peek here:

Other highlights -- if you can call them all that -- from the trailer include Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's marriage hitting a bump, as he calls her an "idiot" and exclaims, "That’s why I don’t have sex with her!" in front of all their friends. This, after the couple realized they never filed their marriage license and had to redo their "I dos," which will also play out in the upcoming episodes.

"It's one of the happiest moments on the show," Schwartz told ET last month. "I've had a lot of highs and a lot of lows, but, yeah, it's something I'm very fond of."

Moving onto James Kennedy, whose struggle with drinking appears to cause more troubles between him and Lisa and with Lala Kent, who tells him she's going to "bust you in your f**king lip." Lala also has a moment with Scheana, who has a meltdown in the middle of a party over freezing her eggs.

“It wouldn't be Vanderpump Rules if there wasn't a breakdown at a birthday party," Scheana quipped earlier this month. "I have a very vulnerable, probably one of my most vulnerable moments I've ever had on the show with Lala, and I'm not looking forward to seeing that."

"I just finally just threw down all my walls and I'm like, yeah, I'm depressed and I'm not happy and here's why, instead of just acting like, no, I'm fine," she added. "I was not in a good place last summer, I was struggling with a lot of anxiety, depression. I just wasn't in a good place personally, and no one was understanding that."

Next up, the downfall of the Witches of WeHo -- Stassi, Katie and Kristen. The trio's friendship has been spiraling downward all season, and officially crashes in the second half… while they’re in costume, of course. When Kristen calls Stassi and Katie her "sisters," Stassi quickly shuts her down and tells her they are, in fact, not sisters.

"It wasn't just one thing that brought us to this point, it was a couple years of going through some toxic situations with each other, where we kind of just got to the point -- or at least where I got to the point of, OK, I need to take a step back, this is affecting my life, this is affecting my own relationship," Stassi told ET in January of the falling out. "I find myself talking about this s**t all the time and I just need to take a break, and that is kind of all I can say, I guess."

The trailer previews how Kristen affected Stassi's relationship with her boyfriend, Beau Clark, with Stassi telling him he can either go home with her or Kristen in a heated moment. Obviously, Beau chose Stassi. The couple is now engaged; their Hollywood Forever cemetery proposal will air later this season.

Oh, and we can’t forget about the newbies! Dayna Kathan moves on from Max Boyens to Brett, who has now been romantically linked to nearly half the women on the show.

"If I had known that I was going to be interested in Brett, I would never have gone after Max," Dayna admits.

"Just get ready for some real s**t,” Brett warned ET in December. "Life, living in L.A., being single, getting into trouble with things and being scandalous, you know?"

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Vanderpump Rules': Scheana Shay on Why She Was Really Jealous of Dayna (Exclusive)

'Vanderpump Rules': Tom and Tom on Jax's 'Smear Campaign' Against Sandoval (Exclusive)

'Pump Rules': Ariana Madix on Stassi Drama, Depression and Repairing Things With Lisa (Exclusive)