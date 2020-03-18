Amanda Bynes Announces She's Pregnant With First Baby

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael are expecting a baby.

ET has learned that Bynes is pregnant with her first child.

Amid conflicting reports regarding the status of her relationship with Michael, Bynes took to Instagram Tuesday evening to share a photo of her sonogram.

"Baby on board!" Bynes wrote alongside the ultrasound image.

Michael took to Instagram on Tuesday as well to reveal the pregnancy news. He shared a snapshot of himself and Bynes -- which the actress previously shared earlier this week -- along with another photo of the sonogram.

"Baby in the making," Michael captioned the pair of pics.

The baby news comes just over a week after it was reported that Bynes and Michael had called it quits just three week after announcing their engagement. Bynes also deleted every photo she'd posted of herself and Michael from her Instagram account.

One day later, Bynes confused fans when she shared a new photo of the pair, which she captioned, "My Love."

Many of Bynes' fans and followers were left confused by the new post, and what it means for the pair's relationship.

The What a Girl Wants star announced her engagement to Michael on Valentine's Day, calling him "tha love of my life." She officially introduced him to her followers about a week later.

"Hey everyone, this is Paul, my fiancé," she said in an Instagram video on Feb. 20. "I'm so lucky. As you can see, he's drop-dead gorgeous. And, he's also the best person on the face of the earth."

A source told ET last month that Bynes, 33, met Michael, 28, while the two were in the same sober living facility more than two months ago. ET also learned that Bynes' parents had yet to meet Michael before their engagement. ET's source also pointed out that because Bynes is under a conservatorship, she cannot legally get married unless the judge and her conservator, her mom, Lynn, sign off on the nuptials.

See more on Bynes in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amanda Bynes and Fiance Paul Michael Split 3 Weeks After Announcing Engagement

Amanda Bynes Speaks Out Publicly After Her Surprise Engagement

Amanda Bynes' Parents Haven't Met Her Fiancé (Exclusive)