'90 Day Fiance:' Lisa Is Accused of Destroying Usman's Music Career Over Her Jealousy (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 4 star Lisa is having trouble reining in her jealousy when it comes to her Nigerian fiance, Usman.

In this exclusive sneak peak of Sunday's brand-new episode, 52-year-old Lisa, who hails from York, Pennsylvania, is meeting one of 30-year-old Usman's friends in the music business in Nigeria. Usman, with whom she chatted online for two years before finally meeting face-to-face, is actually an entertainer and musician in his home country better known by his stage name, "SojaBoy." A big issue in their relationship this season has been Lisa's disapproval of Usman's female fans.

In the clip, Usman's friend notes that Lisa's jealousy is definitely not good for Usman's career. Specifically, they talk about the song Usman says he wrote for Lisa -- the lyrics using his nickname for her, "baby girl" -- which he ended up shooting a music video for with a model. However, Lisa then demanded he edit the model out.

"I did not like it," Lisa says defensively when asked about the music video. "It took away from the concept of the song. The concept of the song is that I'm 7,000 miles away. The song is about me and him. The model should not have been in the video."

When Usman's friend pushes back, asking, "Are you trying to say like, in America, they shoot music videos, love songs without a model in it?," Lisa stands her ground.

"Uhhh, yes," she says emphatically.

Things then take a very awkward turn when he asks Lisa if she's purposely ruining Usman's music career.

"Let me ask you a question," he says. "Like, are you trying to destroy his music career?"

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Lisa and Usman have been a standout couple on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, with a lot of viewers questioning Usman's intentions when it comes to his relationship with Lisa thanks to his admission that he aspires to be "the king of hip-hop and R&B in America." On Sunday's episode, Usman admitted he wasn't attracted to Lisa and even bluntly rated her bedroom skills after they got intimate in her hotel room.

"She is 70 percent good of what I expected," he says, noting that 70 percent was "good enough" for him.

And judging by a supertease of this season, the jealousy issues between Lisa and her much younger fiance get much worse.



"Get rid of these f**king two-bit wh**es, get it straight," she heatedly tells him at one point, to which he replies, "But I'm not your husband yet."

Watch the video below for more:

