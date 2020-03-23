Soap Star Greg Rikaart Reveals He Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Young and the Restless star Greg Rikaart has tested positive for coronavirus.

The actor revealed his diagnosis on Instagram on Monday, describing his symptoms and encouraging fans to stay home to prevent the spread of the disease.

"I just tested positive for coronavirus," Rikaart began his post. "I am a pretty healthy 43-year-old who doesn't smoke, doesn't drink much, eats well and exercises regularly and this has been the hardest experience of my life."

"Two+ weeks ago, everyone in my house had a bit of a cough and my son came home from school with a high fever. Everyone recovered, but I deteriorated. I isolated from my family and have been in solo quarantine since Saturday the 14th," Rikaart explained. "I had a fever for 11 days, difficulty breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia."

The soap star went on, revealing that as of Monday, he is fever-free, but will continue to stay isolated for another 72 hours before acclimating back with his family.

"So, nice try coronavirus, but I have another 4-5 decades worth of experiences to have with these guys," he wrote. "Furthermore, I want to thank you all for the well wishes and I hope you heed the warnings. Stay safe, stay healthy and stay inside. ❤️."

Rikaart is the latest in a string of celebs who have revealed their coronavirus diagnoses. On Monday, former Bachelor Colton Underwood -- who shared he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday -- shared a lengthy Instagram post about his "rough" few days fighting the virus.

