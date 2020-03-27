Hoda Kotb Breaks Down in Tears Live on the 'Today' Show After Drew Brees Interview

Hoda Kotb had an emotional moment on Friday's Today show. The 55-year-old morning show co-anchor is still working from the NBC studio in New York City while most of her co-workers film the show from their homes amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On Friday, Kotb was visibly upset as she concluded an interview with NFL pro Drew Brees about his donation of $5 million to Louisiana coronavirus relief.

"I think a lot of things are contagious, including generosity," Kotb told Brees. "Our hope is that because you let us know that you made this big generous donation, I think other people say, 'Hey, maybe I can help out too.'"

As soon as Brees' interview had ended, Kotb couldn't hold back her tears any longer. Her co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie, who is currently filming the show from her home, attempted to comfort Kotb live on the air.

"Hoda, I know. It's a lot. I know where your heart is, my dear," Guthrie said, as Kotb apologized. "I do. How about I read the tease?"

"Yes, please," Kotb replied, as she tried to hold back the tears.

Kotb was able to continue the broadcast after the commercial break, and the Today family all came together to celebrate the birth of Carson Daly's fourth child, Goldie.

"I was looking at Irish names on St. Patrick's Day morning and I stumbled on Goldie...and she seems like the pot of gold at the end of our family rainbow," says #CarsonDaly on naming baby Goldie. pic.twitter.com/nuwjUxxLij — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 27, 2020

Later in the show, Kotb and Guthrie opened up about her emotional moment.

"You sort of look around for someone to hug just because and you realize OK, that's also part of it," Kotb explained. "But anyway. The new normal, we get used to it."

"Yes, and it's not forever," Guthrie insisted. "I'm going to be awkwardly hugging you. You're going to be like, 'Get off me, Savannah. You're a creep. Get outta here.' And I'm not going to stop hugging you."

"You sort of look around for someone to hug just because." Hoda reflects on the emotional moment she had after her interview with Drew Brees. pic.twitter.com/RWRXfrs6vF — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) March 27, 2020

It's been a tough month for the morning show. NBC staffer Larry Edgeworth died last week after testing positive for coronavirus. He is survived by his wife, Crystal, and two sons.

Kotb and Guthrie remembered Edgeworth in a touching tribute on the Today show earlier this week.

"I remember thinking, 'Wow. What a guy,'" Kotb said. "In a world where people are constantly talking about how they're doing and how they're feeling, he was always asking how everyone was feeling and doing. He made you feel safe."

