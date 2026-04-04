SAFD credits family for minimizing damage in Northeast Side apartment fire

SAN ANTONIO – A family was displaced after a fire at a Northeast Side apartment complex, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Eisenhauer Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from a second-floor window, extinguished the fire and allowed residents to return to their units, SAFD said.

No injuries were reported.

Two adults and a child were inside the apartment at the time of the fire, the department said.

The family attempted to put out the fire themselves before evacuating, but SAFD Battalion Chief Garrett Nikolaus said they “did the smart thing” by closing the door and keeping the fire localized.

“This family did an excellent job,” Nikolaus said. “They closed the door and saved pretty much the whole building.”

Nikolaus said the family was displaced, but has arranged a place to stay.

Fire officials said the fire was likely accidental, but the cause is still under investigation.

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