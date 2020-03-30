Heather Locklear Makes 'Melrose Place' Joke in Rare Instagram Video Message

Heather Locklear is sending well-wishes to the essential people who are still being asked to go into work amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While doing her part to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by staying at home, the blonde-haired actress shared a video to Instagram Stories over the weekend, in which you can see her natural, brunette roots coming in. Locklear brought attention to her hair by making a joke about her popular Melrose Place character, Amanda Woodward.

"Hi everyone, it's Heather. We are all going through a challenging time right now," she said. "I first want to say thank you to the first responders, to the delivery people, the doctors, the nurses, the EMTs, everyone who has helped us."

"I also wanted to let you all know that the ’90s are back. Amanda Woodward’s roots are alive and well and I think we should embrace it," she added, joking about not being able to go to the salon for touch-ups. "I want to know, what are you guys doing to keep busy... and what's making you happy? We will get through this by staying apart. Love you guys."

The rare video comes five months after Locklear completed her time in rehab. According to court documents obtained by ET at the time, Locklear was ordered to remain on probation and continue to seek therapy through out-patient programs as part of her plea agreement.

The actress' close friend, Jillian Barberie, previously confirmed to ET that Locklear had checked herself into a treatment facility on Aug. 19, 2019, just a few days after she pleaded no contest to eight misdemeanor offenses of battery and resisting officers. The judge found her guilty and she was ordered to enroll in a residential treatment program as part of her sentence stemming from two incidents in 2018.

"I spoke to her today. She's doing great," Barberie, who first met Locklear on the set of Melrose Place when she played a reporter in 1998, said at the time. "Every day, she's in great spirits. She's funny, she just has the best sense of humor. On Monday, she went to the facility. And for her, she's like, 'Checking into the Four Seasons,' as a joke, and she sent us a picture of the facility."

"She knows what she's got to do, and she's doing it," Barberie continued. "She's healthy and happy, sober, and is just in a really good place right now. It's time for her to concentrate on her. I think that's exactly what she's doing."

