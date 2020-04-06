The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 10 Taglines Are Here! (Exclusive)

Diamonds last forever, but taglines? They change every season.

Only ET can debut the new opening sequence and cast catchphrases for season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which features seven full-time ‘Wives: Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Denise Richards and newcomer Garcelle Beauvais.

“I don’t know what I got myself into,” Garcelle tells ET of joining the crew. “It was really fun and different and, you know, I’ve never really been around a group of women that just love drama … I’m interested to see how I am portrayed, or what the women say behind my back in the confessionals. That’s what I’m excited to see.”

Anyway, without further ado, here are those taglines:

Kyle Richards

John Tsiavis / Bravo

Kyle continues her tagline tradition of referencing the show’s pricey zip code with, "Around here, there’s more than just dresses in everyone’s closet."

Lisa Rinna

John Tsiavis / Bravo

Lisa pays homage to her moves on Instagram with, "The secret to life? Dance like everyone is watching."

Dorit Kemsley

John Tsiavis / Bravo

Dorit builds on the “excess of everything” line from last year with, "I won’t settle for anything less than everything."

Garcelle Beauvais

John Tsiavis / Bravo

Garcelle references her decades-long acting career with a pretty stellar first tagline: "Life is an audition and, honey, I’m getting that part."

Teddi Mellencamp

John Tsiavis / Bravo

Teddi embraces her baby bump with a tongue-in-cheek tagline, "You never know what to expect… when I’m expecting."

Erika Jayne

John Tsiavis / Bravo

Fans will see Erika make her Broadway debut in Chicago this season, so naturally, her line references that: "Break a leg? Not in these heels, honey!"

Denise Richards

John Tsiavis / Bravo

And Denise pokes fun at her unexpected massage confession from season nine with, "My life may not be a fairy tale, but I’ll always get a happy ending."

Watch the full intro here:

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on Wednesday, April 15, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, and judging by the trailer, Denise is at the center of the drama this time around.

"Well, you know trailers are meant to hopefully get people to want to watch a show or movie, and I definitely think that this trailer delivered for people who want to watch the show, which is good," Denise tells ET. "There's a lot of stuff that goes on in this season for sure. It was a challenging season for me to say the least. Yeah… you'll have to watch."

Season 10 is Denise’s second on Housewives. Her first went relatively smoothly (her biggest issue was that she wasn't as fashionably dressed as the other ladies); but Denise admits, this time around was very different, with allegations being passed around that she carried on an extramarital affair with Brandi Glanville, a claim Denise has repeatedly denied. The story will unfold over the course of the season.

"This was something I was not expecting at all," she says. "I was very much caught off guard. And, you know, the subject matter that seems to be in all the tabloids of late is… I don't know. I think it's kind of disgusting that they even talk about it. But that's something they choose to, and I've had worse things said, so you know, I can rise above it."

See more from Denise in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

RHOBH: Teddi Says Denise-Brandi Drama Involves MORE Than You Think

Lisa Vanderpump Says 'Never Say Never' to Returning to 'RHOBH' (Exclusive)

'RHOBH' Cast Reacts to Reports That Season 10 Is Drama-Free (Exclusive)