‘The Lost Husband’ movie on Netflix was filmed in several Texas cities

If you’ve been binging Netflix recently, you may have noticed a new romance movie, “The Lost Husband,” was just added.

However, what you may not have known is that the movie was actually filmed in several Texas cities, including Austin, Houston, Elgin, Wimberley, Round Top, and a few others, according to a report from Distractify.

The movie is ranked on Netflix as number 1 in the U.S., as of Friday, and stars Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Nora Dunn, and others.

The film depicts the story of a widow that is looking to start anew after the unexpected death of her husband. According to IMDB, the lead woman, Libby Moran, and her children retreat to her aunt’s farm in Texas Hill Country, where she meets the farm manager, James O’Connor, who helps her navigate her new life and ends up being exactly who she needs.

The film was released this year and is based on the novel by Katherine Center.

According to Distractify, the film was slated to be released in theaters. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s now available for all Netflix users.

To learn more about the film, you can watch the trailer below:

