Metallica fans to be partially refunded after missing portion of drive-in concert at Fiesta Texas

SAN ANTONIO – The omission of a large chunk of Metallica’s drive-in concert was sad but true for the fans who made their way to Six Flags Fiesta Texas on Saturday night, but the band isn’t leaving them cheated.

Nasty Little Man, which handles publicity for Metallica, said fans will receive a partial refund due to an error that left out the entire performance of the opening act Three Days Grace and Metallica’s first three songs.

A spokesperson said fans will receive a $50 refund of their $115-per-vehicle admission.

“Ticket purchasers should receive an email letting them know about the refunds,” the spokesperson said.

Encore Drive-In announced the concert, which was shot especially for the drive-in series in Northern California and edited for the show, on Aug. 10.

It’s one of several drive-in concerts or movie showings that have taken place at Fiesta Texas as entertainment moves outside during the COVID-19 pandemic. The presentation was also shown at the Stars and Stripes in New Braunfels.

Encore Drive-In has not yet released a statement to KSAT.com and has not said why the opening set and first three Metallica songs were missing. This story will be updated when that information becomes available.

The San Antonio Current, which first reported the story, said fans missed about an hour total of the drive-in performances.

Nasty Little Man told the Current the glitch was caused by “human error.”