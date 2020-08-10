Metallica returns to stage for new concert to be shown at drive-in venues, including San Antonio, New Braunfels

SAN ANTONIO – Metallica is not letting the COVID-19 pandemic keep them from returning to the stage.

The rock-and-roll band will be performing for the first time since September 2019 with a concert that will be shown for only one night at hundreds of drive-in and outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada including at Fiesta Texas San Antonio and at the Stars and Stripes in New Braunfels.

The show will be shot especially for the Encore Drive-In Nights Series at a location near the band’s Northern California headquarters and will be edited and mixed and shown on Aug. 29.

The concert will feature material from throughout their nearly four-decade career and provide Metallica fans with an intimate, unique and truly memorable concert experience, according to a news release.

Tickets for the event go on sale at noon on Aug. 14.

Click here for more information on the concert.