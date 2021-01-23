60ºF

World remembers broadcasting legend Larry King as ‘masterful interviewer and storyteller’

King died at the age of 87 on Saturday

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Larry King -- "Larry King Live" (June 1985-December 2010, CNN)
Larry King -- "Larry King Live" (June 1985-December 2010, CNN) (Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

Larry King, a titan of the broadcast industry, died Saturday at the age of 87, his family and media corporation confirmed.

According to a report by the Associated Press, King died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Although his cause of death was not released, CNN reported on Jan. 2 that King had been hospitalized for more than a week with COVID-19.

Ora Media, the group King co-founded, also confirmed his death and released a statement online.

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster,” Ora Media said. “Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows’ titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience.”

According to the media group, funeral arrangements and a memorial service will be announced “later in coordination with the King family, who asks for their privacy at this time.”

Below are a few reactions from fans, guests and colleagues on King’s death:

