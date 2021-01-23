World remembers broadcasting legend Larry King as ‘masterful interviewer and storyteller’

Larry King, a titan of the broadcast industry, died Saturday at the age of 87, his family and media corporation confirmed.

According to a report by the Associated Press, King died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Although his cause of death was not released, CNN reported on Jan. 2 that King had been hospitalized for more than a week with COVID-19.

Ora Media, the group King co-founded, also confirmed his death and released a statement online.

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster,” Ora Media said. “Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows’ titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience.”

According to the media group, funeral arrangements and a memorial service will be announced “later in coordination with the King family, who asks for their privacy at this time.”

Below are a few reactions from fans, guests and colleagues on King’s death:

R.i.P To the legend Larry King God bless him. 🙏🏿🕊 pic.twitter.com/2BwiN5O2rb — 50cent (@50cent) January 23, 2021

The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Larry King and offer their deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Di0aw7LZ5R — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) January 23, 2021

Oh no!!! RIP Larry King...what a Titan you were! One of our true icons. You are no longer in pain. Rest well

💔💛🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/m8gQWgRR0I — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 23, 2021

Thank you Larry King for giving us the greatest scene in the history of animation. pic.twitter.com/sR7ucQDpZv — Crimson Mayhem (@Crimson_Mayhem_) January 23, 2021

Larry King was a friend through thick and thin. A masterful interviewer and storyteller. He helped put CNN on the map by making news through the art of dialogue.. May he Rest In Peace. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 23, 2021

RIP Larry King. He was one of the first programs I joined regularly when starting out and was always polite and inclusive of all sides. Condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/LEICEOVkUe — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 23, 2021

RIP to an absolute legend, Larry King pic.twitter.com/CLJCMecoNY — JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) January 23, 2021

RIP to the one and only Larry King. Prayers to his family. 🙏🏾 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 23, 2021

Am heartbroken to learn of the passing of my friend and a true legend #LarryKing . I was grateful when he asked me to celebrate his 500th episode milestone with him as he was a nightly presence in my life growing up. He was a singular voice and will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/uCFyy9VDo8 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 23, 2021

