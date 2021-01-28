Barbacoa and Big Red Festival in San Antonio canceled for second year due to pandemic

The Barbacoa and Big Red Festival will be canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19.

SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic has canceled another popular San Antonio event in 2021.

Organizers with the Barbacoa and Big Red Festival on Wednesday announced that this year’s event will be canceled “with COVID-19 still present in our community.”

“We have consulted our team of experts in health and wellness as well as our community leaders to play it safe by doing our part to help combat the spread of this deadly virus,” organizers said in a Facebook post.

The post said they are “hoping” the festival — which brought in about 40,000 people in 2019 — will return in 2022.

Last year, organizers had planned to expand the fête to two days in May at the Greenline inside Brooks.

But in April, as the city and state faced shutdowns and quarantine orders, organizers decided the festival would not take place at all. The city had recorded just more than 770 positive COVID-19 cases at the time.

Another major food and Fiesta event, the Oyster Bake at St. Mary’s University, has also been canceled for a second time.

The St. Mary’s University Alumni Association on Friday announced that the beloved event will not take place in 2021 despite hopes that a normal Fiesta season would return.

As of Thursday morning, Fiesta is still scheduled to take place from April 15-25, 2021.

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo and the Poteet Strawberry Festival are still slated to continue in 2021, with safety protocols in place.

