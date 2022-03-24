Which music festival should you go to this summer?

One thing that the pandemic took away from us up until this summer has been music festivals, and thankfully for music lovers across the world, festivals are back -- and there are so many you can pick from.

There are obviously the big ones, like Coachella, Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza, but there are also tinier festivals across the country that have smaller lineups, but aren’t as expensive.

It’s all about the vibes of the festival and if it fits with what you’re looking for.

We’re not even close to having all the lineups out yet, so we will update this article as more festival lineups are released. Here’s what to expect:

Coachella

Location: Indio Valley, California

Headliners: Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Ye, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion

Coachella is the music festival where it’s probably more important to be seen than SEE any musicians play -- but c’est la vie; living in the 21st century, right?

Going to Coachella is likely on any music lover’s bucket list, and this year’s lineup doesn’t disappoint.

Sure, it’s mostly aimed at Gen Z, but those are the people who are buying tickets in mass to music festivals these days.

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Ye (formally knows as Kanye West) will headline, but given the way West has been acting these days, who knows if he will actually show up.

But if you’ve got lots of money and want to run into some celebs at Coachella, then hop on a plane to LAX and get down to the Indio Valley.

Bonnaroo

Location: Manchester, Tennessee

Headliners: Stevie Nicks, The Chicks, Tool, J. Cole and Flume

Bonnaroo is almost the opposite of Coachella. Sure, you’re going to see more or less the same kind of acts, but Bonnaroo is dirty, sweaty and hot. You aren’t dressing to hopefully get photographed by a Vogue photographer -- you’re dressing for comfort and survival.

That being said, it’s almost just a really fun music festival. Everyone is super nice, it never feels cramped and it’s fun to camp at the same place where the music is happening. Get yourself a little “roo crew” and you’ll have the best weekend of your life.

Bonnaroo is really good at curating a lineup with a little something for everyone. You’ve got rock, country, rap, pop and everything in between.

Lollapalooza

Location: Chicago

Headliners: Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day and Doja Cat

This Chicago fest was lucky enough to happen last summer, so it’s not like fans missed it too much, since it only took off one year.

Lollapalooza is a fun music festival to go to if you’ve never dipped your toe in the festival world. It takes place in the heart of Chicago, so it’s nice that you get to go back to a hotel/AirBnb/friend’s couch at night and get some solid sleep.

It is always extremely crowded, with a lot of young kids from the ‘burbs on their own in the city for the first time without their parents, but if you go see artists who Gen Z isn’t obsessed with, you can do a pretty good job of avoiding the big, obnoxious crowds.

Much like Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza has a decent mix of genres of music, but as always, things tend to be aimed at Gen Z now, and not millennials.

Glastonbury

Location: Somerset, England

Headliners: Paul McCartney, Diana Ross, Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish

If Coachella is the premiere music festival in the United States, then Glastonbury is the premiere festival in England.

Now, that doesn’t mean that Glastonbury has the same vibes as Coachella. It’s actually more comparable to Bonnaroo, especially when it comes to picking a diverse lineup of acts. Where else in the world can you see a Beatle and a Supreme headline in the same weekend?

Sadly, Glastonbury has been sold out for months, so unless you have a ton of money to drop, none of us will be there. But still, it’s nice to imagine how much fun this festival would be.

Firefly

Location: Dover, Delaware

Headliners: Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Green Day, Dua Lipa and Weezer

If you want a tinier version of Bonnaroo with not-so-muggy weather, this Firefly event is perfect for you.

The camping element is there, which is always so much fun, and again, they offer a pretty diverse lineup. You’ll get all the pop and rap you need, but with the inclusion of My Chemical Romance, Green Day, Weezer and Avril Lavigne, so you can relive those emo high school days.

Boston Calling

Location: Boston

Headliners: Foo Fighters, The Strokes, Metallica, Weezer, Modest Mouse and HAIM

There are two things that make Boston Calling different from the other festivals.

One, is that the festival takes place on the grounds of Harvard University. You get to brag to your friends that you’ve been to Harvard, so that’s pretty fun!

Second, is that this festival stays true to its rock ‘n’ roll origins. Sure, there are a few rap acts, but this is mostly guitars, and for fans of indie rock and six strings, this festival was basically made for you.

Mo Pop

Location: Detroit

Headliners: Big Sean, Glass Animals and Jhene Aiko

All the festivals on this list have been huge, with massive lineups, but not every music fest is trying to go super big.

Take Mo Pop, in Detroit, for example.

With around 24 acts, you can actually see each and every band that plays at the festival, where as at other festivals, you end up only seeing a handful of the artists because there are four different bands playing at the same time.

If you want super chill vibes where you can lay in a hammock and listen to music on a beautiful summer day, buy some tickets to Mo Pop.