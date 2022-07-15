Pantera to reunite for North American tour in 2023, report says

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 30: Singer Philip Anselmo, former singer of Pantera, performs onstage with his band The Illegals at The Forum on November 30, 2019 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas – The surviving members of the famed Texas metal band Pantera will reunite for a tour in 2023, reports say.

Billboard reports that singer Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown will reunite for the tour but it’s still unclear who will fill the shoes of the iconic Abbott brothers.

“Dimebag” Darrell Abbott was murdered while performing on stage in 2004 with his band Damageplan and Vincent “Vinnie Paul” Abbott died in 2018 from heart disease. Both are buried at Moore Memorial Gardens in Arlington.

Dimebag Darrell was the guitarist for Pantera and Vinne Paul was the drummer for the award-winning heavy metal band.

Tour dates have yet to be announced but 2023 will mark the 20-year anniversary of the breakup of the band. It’s been 22 years since the last Pantera tour.

According to Billboard, Anselmo floated the idea of a reunion tour on a podcast last year.

The only other information that has been revealed so far is that Black Label Society guitarist Zakk Wylde would not be standing in for Dimebag Darrell, according to Brown.

Local fans are hoping San Antonio will make the list of tour dates. Dallas is most likely a given since the band is from Arlington.