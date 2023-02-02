Mars Volta playing at San Antonio’s Boeing Center at Tech Port

Guitarist Omar Rodriguez-Lopez and singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala of The Mars Volta performs onstage at The Moore Theater on October 14, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The Mars Volta has announced a U.S. tour for this May, and that includes a stop in San Antonio.

The progressive rock band, formed in El Paso, will play at the Boeing Center at Tech Port on May 16. The concert will have support from singer Teri Gender Bender.

According to a news release from Tobin Entertainment, the Tobin Member pre-sale is from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.

Tickets can be purchased online at boeingcentertechport.com or over the phone at 1-800-514-3849. Tickets range in price from $48.50-$125.50.

The reunited band will begin their tour on May 6 at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival. They’ll play a homecoming on May 14 at El Paso’s Abraham Chavez Theatre and play in Houston on May 19.

